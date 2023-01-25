Police has warned all territorial commanders against charging victims of crime, fees for sniffer dog services.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, it has come to their attention that some sniffer dog handlers have been asking for transport and other fees from victims of theft and related offences, before bringing the dogs to the scenes of crime.

He says this is wrong because the movement of sniffer dogs to the crime scene is supposed to be free of charge.

“The movement of sniffer dogs to scenes of crime is free of charge. There’s been a tendency or bad habit whereby you find the dog handlers would move on their own in private vehicles which are hired by the people who are victimised through robberies, burglaries and other related offences and would end up paying very exorbitant prices for hiring vehicles at expensively to transport the dog handler and the dog to the scene of crime,” Enanga said.

Enanga reminded the territorial commanders that it is their job to oversee movements of the dog handlers and the dogs to the crime scenes rather than putting the costs on victims.

“So, we have once again reminded our unit commanders that the responsibility of a dog handler is not to look for transport to visit the scenes of crime but rather it is the responsibility of the station commanders; that is, the O.C stations, the OCID and the DPC,” Enanga said.

Uganda Police has in the past identified canine as a modern and long-term solution to curb criminality in the country.

Recently, police K-9 unit said there is still need for more sniffer dogs to combat the growing criminality amid growing population.

It is understood that police is seeking over Shs4.9 billion to acquire more 750 dogs to expand its canine dogs number.