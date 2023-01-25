I have tried to follow the events of yesterday in Parliament and those that led to the censuring of Hon. Persis Namuganza.

I am only shocked at how the Basoga MPs behaved in unison not only to reject their own but also importantly to join hands in such unprecedented mob action to guillotine her in her political career.

Her crimes or justifications for the mob justice notwithstanding, as a leader from Busoga, I would have expected our MPs to rally behind their own at least to protect her from the public rebuke and help her save her job.

Our distinguished MPs must have sadly forgotten the fact that these political jobs such as that of a Minister are given to a particular region and the person appointed hold such a position in trust for the rest.

Busoga is a sub region of 3.8million people and consisting of 11 districts, one city and 4 municipalities.

In terms of sharing the national cake which is normally measured in the terms of the number of political appointments, Busoga has six cabinet appointments which includes Hon. Persis Namuganza.

However, all that happened and befell Hon. Namuganza yesterday on the floor of Parliament, means that she is holding on to that appointment by the thread and all now is left to the prerogative of H.E, the President, the appointing authority.

What is clear is that all the 348 MPs that voted yesterday against Hon. Namuganza including the 37 MPs from Busoga sent a clear message that the Minister should be sacked.

Again without having to delve into the merits of the censure and her behaviour which brought all the hell loose on her, I find it disturbing that the Busoga MPs fell in the trap of zealously rallying with others to have their own guillotined. This is behaviour you can only find in Busoga!

Others elsewhere would have, as they have indeed done on several times in the past, rallied around their MP and did all that they could to save one of them from this wanton censure.

This wouldn’t mean that they all actually agree or support the behaviour of that person that they are trying to save. No, and indeed in most cases they privately would scold that individual for his or her misconduct.

Inspite of that, they would rally around that individual and offer her or him a shoulder to lean on in such a very difficult moment.

In Busoga, we don’t do that. We instead are the ones that bring out all the pellets and stones to throw at the perceived victim while we also bring out drums to sound chorus for the wrestling match in which obviously ours is a weakling by all standards and couldn’t win.

We just love and enjoy seeing our own battered, defeated and deflated! It is by achieving that, we tend to think that we have executed our services delivery to our people! It is that sad!

But what is even more intriguing is to see that an ardent and very strong NRM cadre like Hon. Persis Namuganza is hounded out of her job by her very own fellow party members of NRM!

The question is, has NRM ceased acting like a family? What crime is it that Hon. Namuganza committed that the NRM family couldn’t help to come together to straighten her out without having to simply toss her fate to the mob justice on the floor of Parliament!

The question now is what next? Those who spearheaded the guillotine must be in a frenzy celebratory tone and those who joined in the execution are congratulating each other for a well job executed. Never in the history of Parliament has any member been censured with such a high percentage of gang ho vote.

As our leaders from Busoga, the MPs, we need to know how their unreserved and spirited fight against Hon. Namuganza is not going to help our sub region with all the challenges that it is facing not to mention those for which Busoga has earned notoriety such as increasing levels of poverty, poor service delivery, school dropouts, early child pregnancies and increasing levels of unproductivity which has spurred impoverishment in the sub region.

Now that, your dislike of the behaviour of your colleague Hon. Namuganza has been heard and reverberating all over the corners of the Busoga, can we now hear from you what follows next after this well done job!