The board of Bugema University has appointed Dr. Israel Kafeero as the new university vice chancellor.

The appointment was announced this week by the university’s DVC-Academics, Prof. Paul Katamba.

“On behalf of Bugema University fraternity, I would like to offer you Pr. Dr. Israel Kafero, our most sincere congratulations upon your elevation and appointment to the position of Vice Chancellor of Bugema University,” Katamba said in a statement.

Kafeero replaces Ghanian, Prof. Patrick Manu whose term expired in 2021.

Israel Kafeero is a Ugandan who attended Damascus and Katikamu SDA Primary and Secondary Schools.

He completed High School at Ibanda Boys, and later matriculated at Bugema University for a Bachelor of Theology.

Founded 1948, and licensed in 1997, Bugema is a private, co-educational Ugandan university affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The University is located in Luwero district, with campuses in Kampala and Arua.