The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has unveiled Alice Alaso as the party candidate for the forthcoming Serere county by-election.

Alaso was unveiled on Wednesday in the presence of party president, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu and other party officials.

A seasoned politician, Alaso has previously served as the Woman MP for Serere District while still a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket, in the eighth, ninth and tenth parliaments.

Alaso is vying for the seat which fell vacant in December 2022, following the death of MP, Patrick Okabe.

Okabe, died in a motor accident alongside his wife, Christine Okabe on December 19, 2022.

According to the tentative programme by the Electoral Commission, candidates vying for the vacant seat will be nominated between February 9 and February 10, 2023.

Campaigns will commence from the February 13 until February 21.

Polling day and tallying of results is slated for February 23, 2023.