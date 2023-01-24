Police is investigating circumstances under which a woman was raped, murdered and her body dumped in Maya, Wakiso District.

The victim was found dumped in a garden in Mpiringisa Cell, Maya on Tuesday morning by a one Erias Kibebe was preparing to cultivate his land.

The body was lying in a well-tilled area in the garden, the victim’s knickers tossed a distance away, while cuts and bruises were visible on its neck and hands respectively.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, police personnel were dispatched to the scene upon getting the tip-off, and they examined the body and the scene.

“At the scene, the following forensic evidence items namely a knife containing suspected blood stains, suspected blood swabs, half of an old mattress, blood swabs extracted from the body, a knicker, trousers, a face towel, a bottle of Rwenzori water containing some water, cash two thousand note, high vaginal swabs and a bottle of kumbucha were recovered and exhibited,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the victim was not ascertained on scene before her body was wrapped and taken to the city mortuary for autopsy.

“No arrest made yet. Some of the said forensic evidence items are pending submission to DFS for DNA analysis,” police concluded.