By Richard Oyel

Two brothers have been shot and killed in Moroto town. The incident took place at Kakoliye Close 4 at around 10pm on Monday.

Julius Watikha (28) and his brother Boniface Wanyama were out trying to fetch water when the gunmen opened fire. The two brothers were hit multiple times and died shortly after.

Watikha’s wife Barbara Barbara Nandudu arrived on the scene shortly after and described what she witnessed.

She said, “After the gunshots, the killers ran away. I came out and held my husband begging him to wake up. He never responded.”

The vendors chairperson Wambede Salim described the incident as frightening for all who work Moroto Central Market. He called for increased police patrols as ambushes around the town are on the increase.

A resident Joseph Achora said, “We thought disarmament removed the guns from the region and peace had returned. We are not safe.”

There have been reported thefts, burglary and even murders in Moroto lately.

Police said they have started investigations into the incident and have made some arrests.

“We visited the scene and found two bodies in a pool of blood. The canine dog was introduced leading to the arrest of three suspects. “, Karamoja Police mouthpiece Mike Longole told Nile Post