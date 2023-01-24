Police in Buikwe district is investigating a robbery incident at a petrol station where one person was killed and six others injured last night.

The incident occurred at Magnum petrol station in Kitega, Lugazi municipality along Kampala-Jinja highway at about 3am.

In a brief to this website, the Sezibwa regional police spokesperson Hellen Butoto said that, “At 3am, we registered a robbery at Magnum petrol station where one pump attendant and two security guards were attacked by unknown assailants.”

“They made an alarm and luckily enough some neighbours responded and came to their rescue but the heavily armed gang turned on them and beat them severely,” she added.

The thugs made off with unspecified amount of money as the guards were not armed.

Butoto said that when police arrived at the scene, they found seven people lying helpless after being hit by suspected blunt objects. They were rushed to Kawolo hospital but unfortunately Abiliga Muhammad who was one of the security guards succumbed to his injuries.

The victims undergoing treatment have been identified as Umar Masikini, Solomon Ecuru, Innocent Kaganda, Hakim Ziwa, David Katungano and Mutebi Mohammed all from Kitega cell in Lugazi municipality.

“We have commenced investigations into this incident and urge members of the public who may have any clues to this incident to report to police in privacy,” Butoto said.