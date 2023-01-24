The Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA) has appointed economist, Dr. Ezra Muhumuza as its new executive director.

UMA, is an industry-association in Uganda, that aims to bring together Ugandan industrialists and manufacturers in an attempt to guide the industrial actors in the country towards global competitiveness, on a sustainable basis.

According to UMA’s statement, Muhumuza will be in charge of affairs of the association as well as overseeing the secretariat’s activities.

Muhumuza succeeds Daniel Birungi, who, after the expiry of his five-year tenure, decided to embark on furthering his studies abroad.

According to the association, his knowledge and experience in the economic policy will be harnessed to promote the competitiveness of the manufactures within Uganda, regionally and internationally.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Ezra Muhumuza the new UMA executive director

Muhumuza is a renowned economist who has served in various capacities under the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Finance.

He has also previously served at the Uganda National Chamber of Commerce.

Muhumuza holds a PhD in Energy Economics as well as a Master of Economic Policy, Development and Science in Development Economics.