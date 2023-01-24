Isabella Tugume

The removal of Kenya’s embargo on poultry and diary products from Uganda is yet to be benefit the nation’s producers.

In contrast to the Kenyan president William Ruto’s earlier claim, Ugandans say the quota system still applies even though efforts have been made to resuscitate the multibillion-shilling business export to Kenya.

The prohibition of milk exports to Kenya, which was one of the viable markets for Uganda’s produce, has been a source of contention for the country’s milk farmers for more than four years. Kenya placed among other factors emphasis on the source and standards of milk.

As part of the east African community, the Kenyan government declared Uganda can now export milk. But this is not what is happening on ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Ezra Muhumuza Rubanda, the executive director of the Uganda Manufacturers Association, claims attempts to export surplus Milk to Kenya, a market that was previously easily accessible, have been futile despite Kenya’s recent announcement that it would remove non-trade restrictions on Ugandan dairy products. The quota system, which restricted milk exports, is still in effect, which has an impact on income.

Although there are numerous media stories claiming exports of dairy products from Uganda to Kenya are now permitted in accordance with EAC rules, in reality, Kenya still has control over exports. Kenya restricts import permissions, therefore limiting market access.

This process started in January 2020 and is still ongoing.

While only 800 of Uganda’s 2.8 billion litres of milk production are consumed domestically, the remaining 2 billion litres must be sold in other markets.

The Uganda Export Promotion Board thinks government should consider other African and worldwide markets as a result of its complex dynamic with its neighbour Kenya.

Learn more about Uganda’s government’s stance on Afro Mobile