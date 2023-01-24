Police in Jinja say that the Arsenal fans that were arrested earlier for making a procession in the town centre got themselves in deeper trouble after they failed to mention the simple basics about the English Premier League Club.

The seven purported Arsenal fans hit the streets in Jinja city, and engaged in a procession atop a car, mobbed by Boda Boda riders while flashing a dummy trophy.

This followed their team’s exploits in a fixture against Manchester United in which striker Eddie Nketiah settled the game in its dying embers.

While the fans were released unconditionally hours later, the Kiira region Police spokesperson James Mubi said they had dug into more trouble after failing to answer a few questions about Arsenal while in detention.

He said that upon arresting them, they were tasked to answer a few things about Arsenal club including the names of players and the records that carried the team to prominence.

Alas, to their disappointment, the fans mentioned Uganda Cranes’ former custodian Denis Onyango as the goalkeeper of Arsenal.

Mubi says he was both disappointed as a police officer and an Arsenal fan.

“I am an Arsenal fan and you know that, but these people after bringing them to the police, they even do not know the basics about the team. They did not even know about the invisible run of the club,” Mubi said.

He said that on further inquiring, the purported fans claimed that they had just been given the teams’ kit and asked to go start a procession.

Mubi says that the motive of the procession therefore is not yet known.