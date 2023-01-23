Members of the 11th parliament have begun to vote on a motion to censure the state minister for lands Persis Namuganza.

This follows a recommendation by the MP Mwine Mpaka led committee that recommended Namuganza be censured for her role in the Naguru-Nakawa land allocation and contempt of parliament.

So far the count leans towards yes, as MPs walk to the microphone and vocalise their position on the matter.

This 11th parliament has 556 MPs. The censure motion needs 265 yes’s to be carried and Namuganza will be censured.

So far only one MP has voted NO against the motion to censure Namuganza.

Details to follow