Parliament has today censured the state minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development Princess Persis Namuganza over derogatory remarks and disrespectful conduct.

There were 356 MPs in the house to vote. Of these 348 MPs voted in favour of censuring Namuganza, 5 voted against the motion while 3 MPs abstained.

This follows a recommendation by an ad hoc committee that the minister be censured for her role in the Naguru-Nakawa land allocation and contempt of parliament.

In their report, the committee led by Mwine Mpaka stated that Namuganza failed in her duty to at all times conduct herself in a manner which would maintain and strengthen the public’s trust and confidence in the integrity of Parliament.

Following investigations, the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline last year found Namuganza to have specifically insulted the leadership of Parliament for instituting an adhoc committee to investigate her over the Naguru-Nakawa land allocations.

It was alleged that Namuganza also took to social media and television questioning the operations, powers and integrity of the presiding officers of Parliament to form adhoc committees.

The Committee on Rules was then tasked to investigate the allegations and observed that the statements made by Namuganza on social media imputed improper motives to Parliament.

The Select Committee said it found prima facie evidence confirming that the conduct of Namuganza breached the standards of behavior and conduct expected of a Member of Parliament.

“The Committee prays that this report is adopted by the House and leads in the proceedings of censure against Hon. Persis Namuganza from the Office of the Minister of State for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development,” said Mwine Mpaka.

The committee noted that the standard of behaviour and conduct expected of Members of Parliament, including Ministers.

“The committee is of the considered opinion that the standard of behaviour and conduct expected of a member applies to all Members of Parliament, irrespective of whether they are elected members or ex-officio Members of Parliament,” he noted.

He however stated that the committee granted Namuganza an opportunity to appear before it and defend herself against the allegations in the motion but she declined without giving any genuine reason.

“Namuganza did not appear before the select committee for a fair hearing despite several attempts. Namuganza was duly served with letters inviting her to appear before the committee,” he said.

The committee recommended that the minister step aside for falsifying a presidential directive that saw the Uganda Land Commission allocate the said land to a section of investors.

MPs led by John Amos Okot, the Agago North Member of Parliament tabled before the Committee newspaper articles, video footage extracted from a YouTube channel, and clips that aired on NTV and NBS news bulletin pinning Namuganza for attacking Parliament.

Dan Kimosho, the Kazo County Member of Parliament one of 200 MPs who signed the petition and also presented evidence to support the censure motion against the Minister reiterated that the only action that should be taken against Namuganza’s censure.

In December, Okot moved a motion seeking a resolution of Parliament to censure Namuganza, who also doubles as the Bukono County MP in Namutumba district for contempt of Parliament after 200 legislators signed a petition to support the process.

Trouble for Namuganza started in May 2022 after an ad-hoc Committee implicated her for unlawful involvement in the 142-acre Nakawa-Naguru Housing estate land giveaway to some investors purportedly on the President’s directive for a satellite city.

The Minister walked out of the meeting convened by the committee and later made public comments that Parliament, which vetted her appointment after being seconded to the Ministry by the President, does not have the right to investigate her.

The minister protested the findings of the committee and the censorship calling it witch-hunt, contempt of court, and blamed Speaker Anita Among for peddling what she called personal grudge against her.

Although Parliament has censored the Minister today, it will be up to the President, who is the appointing authority, to replace her. Namuganza will however retain her rightful seat in Parliament as the elected Bukono MP.