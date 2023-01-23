National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine was this morning prevented from visiting bedridden Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana at Mulago hospital.

Kyagulanyi turned up with NUP party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi as well as the Secretary General David Rubongoya to visit the ailing MP at 11am.

Ssewanyana was transferred from Luzira prison sickbay on Sunday morning.

Kyagulanyi was prevented from personally seeing the sick legislator who is housed on the sixth floor, block B by a police officer in charge of ward security.

Kyagulanyi’s entourage was informed that they need permission from the Uganda Prisons Service management under whose care Ssewanyana is.

ADVERTISEMENT

A disturbed Kyagulanyi condemned the now nearly two year detention of Ssewanyana and Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya. He said it was a pity that he was blocked from visiting the ill legislator.

Kyagulanyi was informed by Ssewanyana’s lawyer and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago that his client is in very poor health.

Lukwago claimed that Ssewanyana was transferred to Mulago hospital to treat a serious infection in his lungs.

Lukwago, who had come earlier, was permitted to see Ssewanyana because he had a court order authorising him to consult with his client.