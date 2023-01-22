Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has said it is unacceptable for employees to be unfairly treated by their bosses.

He explained that unfairly treating employees is contrary to Employment Act more so if it’s an agent of KCCA ,an Authority he heads.

He made remarks in a follow up meeting with representatives of Multiplex Limited employees following their petition for him to intervene in their dispute with their employer.

It was further brought to Lukwago’s attention that Multiplex management had stood in the way of their employees becoming unionized.

Workers MP Dr. Abdullah Byakatonda, who attended the meeting, said it is a worker’s right to be unionized and important that there is industrial harmony if productivity is to be enhanced

The meeting resolved to give Multiplex Limited an opportunity to internally resolve the dispute in a meeting which will be attended by the employees Union representatives.

The meeting is scheduled for Sunday, January 29, 2023, as requested by Multiplex management in response to the Lord Mayor’s summons and report back on the progress.

This week ,hundreds of Multiplex Limited Parking employees presented a petition to Lord Mayor seeking for his intervention in to their claim of unfair treatment and abuse of their rights.

The petition raised complaints of non remittance of NSSF,Unfair deductions of wages, unpaid leave including maternity and sick leave.

The employees also raised concerns of non payments of over time and unexplained deductions of wages purportedly for payment of PAYE and local government services tax yet they fall below the threshold.