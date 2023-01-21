The First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has provoked Kenyans again by saying he can capture their capital, Nairobi in a week.

This comes months after the former Commander of Land Forces in the UPDF said he needed only two weeks to capture Nairobi.

“It would take us, my army and me two weeks to capture Nairobi. After we capture Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?” he tweeted last year.

Previously, Muhoozi’s tweets had caused such a meltdown on social media to the extent of threatening diplomatic ties between Kenya and Uganda forcing President Yoweri Museveni to intervene.

Yesterday, Muhoozi returned to the sensitive topic explaining that he wants to capture the Kenyan capital because he was mistreated and beaten as a child in the country while he lived there as a refugee.

“I will capture Nairobi surely! That’s my hometown. If any Kenyan tries to stop me, he’ll be in hot soup! We will drink him for dinner,” he tweeted before deleting the tweets.

He added, “Kenyans need to apologise to me for all the beatings, as a young boy, that I got because I was Museveni’s son in the early 1980s.”

This comes months after his controversial tweets saw Muhoozi dropped as Commander of Land Forces and replaced by Gen Muhanga Kayanja.

But this time, ‘unapologetic’ Muhoozi says he is not scared of being sacked by his father because of his tweets.

“My father can sack me again if he wants.” he said in his Friday tweet.

It should be remembered that Muhoozi last year’s ‘capturing Nairobi’ controversial tweets left diplomatic ties between Kenya and Uganda at crossroads for some time.

It would take President Museveni’s intervention to calm down the situation after he apologised to Kenyans on behalf of Uganda for his son’s embarrassing tweets.

“Very sorry, ndugu zetu Wakenya. Also sorry to the Ugandans who could have been annoyed by one of their officials meddling in the affairs of brother Kenya.” Museveni said in October.

The latest development comes at a time Muhoozi continues to send signals that he is interested in succeeding his father as President of Uganda.

In his Friday’s tweet, he shared about his willingness to take the country’s highest office.

“I will be President of this country after my father. Those fighting the project are lost. MK Movement will win!!!” he tweeted.