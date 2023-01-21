Police is investigating the death of a man who was travelling on a KKT bus from Kampala to Arua on Friday.

Arua police recorded the case on Friday, January 20.

According to reports, it is alleged that the deceased passenger identified as Paulino Kaliisa Ongom Oyuru (78), a civil engineer, boarded KKT bus registration number UAX 360P at the bus terminal in Kampala traveling to Arua city on January 19. at 3:00pm.

“His destination was indicated at Pakwach, since he was a resident of Panyigor village in Pakwach district. However, when they arrived at Pakwach at about 10pm, he was informed of his arrival at his destination but he refused saying that he was instead travelling to Arua city and would go back to Pakwach the next day in the same bus,” police said in a statement.

The bus proceeded to Arua city where it arrived at 2am and other passengers disembarked to their homes but the deceased went out to ease himself and entered back in to the bus to sleep on his seat 20.

At about 4am, a another passenger woke up to go for a short call and saw the deceased lying on the chair dead with his mouth and eyes open. He notified the management of the bus company about this incident and a report was made at police.

Josephine Angucia, the regional police spokesperson, said that a team of police officers visited and documented the scene, retrieved the body and took it to the Arua regional referral hospital mortuary where the postmortem was done.

The relatives who spoke to this website on Saturday morning said that the deceased

went to Kampala on Monday to renew his visa to go to Sweden where he retired as civil engineer.

“He was intending to travel to Sweden to visit his two children who stay there,” one of the relatives said.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem results are yet to be handed over to police to release the body for burial arrangements.