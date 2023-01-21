Gabon’s Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo has died after suffering a heart attack during a cabinet meeting on Friday.

The 62-year-old died despite “despite efforts by specialists” to revive him, a government statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was a very great diplomat, a true statesman. For me, he was first of all a friend, loyal and faithful, whom I could always count on,” President Ali Bongo tweeted.

Mr Adamo was a well-known television broadcaster before joining politics.

He had served in several government roles, including as Mr Bongo’s special advisor, before becoming foreign minister last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source:BBC