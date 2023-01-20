The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has launched new syllabi for the Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (CPA) and Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD) courses.

The syllabi have been approved by the National Council for Higher Education as required by the Accountants Act, 2013 are effective from 1 January 2023.

The new standards have taken into account the international education standards as required by the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC).

Officials explained that professional accountancy syllabuses are periodically revised to match the rapidly changing environment great care has been taken to align the content to the demands of the local and global business environment.

The ICPAU director education John Bosco Ntangaare said the revision has taken into account the developments in the regulatory framework, reporting standards, business environment within which organizations operate

“Therefore, we are responding to the market demands of the business environment in which we operate, both locally and globally,” he said.

He stated that the CPA syllabus has continued to have 4 levels with 18 subjects. The content and learning outcomes have been refreshed.

The CPA course is designed to produce competent professional accountants, capable of making a positive contribution to the profession and the national economy in general.

The graduates of the course have the potential to serve in many capacities, which include financial and management accountants, finance managers, auditors, tax and financial consultants, chief executive officers, chief operating officers among others.

The ATD course has three levels and 12 subjects. The course has been aligned to the CPA such that those who complete will be exempted the entire of level 1 a start CPA at level 2.

The ATD course is designed to produce competent accounting staff with a wide range of technical knowledge, skills and attitudes to enable them work in any sector of the economy.