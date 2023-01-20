January is that time of the year when many draw plans for the year with various aspirations and goals. It is also the time when financial pressures out of the festive season kick in with needs like school fees, business, and personal demands among others.

In a bid to support its customers during these tough times, Housing Finance Bank has rolled out a salary loan campaign dubbed “Make 2023 your year with the HFB Salary Loan” at its head office in Kololo, Wampewo Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign was officially launched by Michael K. Mugabi, the Bank’s Managing Director along with the Executive Director Mrs. Peace K. Ayebazibwe.

Over the years, the Bank has championed the provision of products and services of immense, yet distinctive value at very affordable and competitive rates to enhance financial inclusion and economic growth.

The “Make 2023 your year with the HFB Salary Loan” 90-day campaign allows customers to get unsecured Salary Loans of up to UGX 350M in just 48 Hours (2 days) with flexible repayment periods of up to 84 months! And that’s not all, the solution also takes up loan buyouts at zero fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are happy to have a solution for our salaried customers that exceeds market offerings. A lot can be achieved with shillings 350 million, – homes can be built, businesses can be boosted, education advanced, cars acquired, and many other aspirations. As Housing Finance Bank, we are committed and continue to positively transform lives of our customers through value adding solutions such as this, said Mr. Michael K. Mugabi, Managing Director Housing Finance Bank.

The bank is also offering additional benefits such as travel insurance of up to 5 locations worldwide, hospital cash benefit, critical illness cover, and last expense benefit incase of death of the account holder or account holder’s spouse for the Pearl customer segment.

“The Salary Loan solution is open to both existing and new customers. All you need is your employment contract to get started. We encourage employed citizens to make use of this 90 day campaign and meet their life goals with ease. Once an application is submitted, the loan will be advanced in 48hrs, which is only 2days,” said Mrs. Peace K. Ayebazibwe, Housing Finance Bank Executive Director.

All those interested in the offering should reach out by visiting any of the Bank’s branches countrywide, through the 24/7 call center toll free number 0800211082, on WhatsApp 0771888755, via email on [email protected] and it’s website www.housingfinance.co.ug.