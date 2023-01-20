The assistant commissioner in charge of inclusive and non-formal education in the Ministry of Education and Sports Sarah Ayesiga has underscored the importance of mobilizing, sensitizing and making the communities aware of the importance of developing of early childhood learning.

She made remarks as Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) paid tribute to UNICEF for strengthening cooperation with the Muslim body and the government through the Ministry of Education & Sports- Basic Education/ Special Needs that has facilitated the implementation of Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDs).

The review meeting organized by Muhamood Kateregga Namuguzi, the UMSC / UNICEF Program National Program Coordinator took place at Old Kampala.

Ayesiga urged the participants to sensitise the communities aware of the importance of developing the foundation of early childhood learning.

“Parents need to know how good it is to detect disability in their children at an early stage and take them for appropriate medical attention before it is too late,” Ayesiga advised, urging the to embrace the initiative.

In his speech delivered by Sheikh Juma Bakhit Cucu, the UMSC secretary for education, the UMSC secretary-general Ramadhan Mugalu thanked UNICEF for extending both financial and material support towards early childhood development.

He explained that the learning messages are derived from Quran and the traditions of Prophet Muhammad which are a basis for the development of policies and programs used in the implementation of the planned activities in the early childhood development centres.

He disclosed that UMSC has plans to expand the program to cover all 78 Muslim Districts countrywide because of its importance in developing the potential of Muslim children to grow up as responsible Citizens.

He appealed to UNICEF to extend support in this line that includes training of secretaries of education in Muslim districts who will in turn introduce the program to the communities. He pledged UMSC to do whatever is possible to sustain the program.

He also requested UNICEF to provide gadgets such as hearing devices to young Muslims with hearing difficulties and mobility in the form of vehicles and motorcycles to ease transport for those involved in the program activities.

This programme is currently functional in selected Muslim districts including Wakiso, Mubende, Mukono, Kamuli, Kiryandongo, Bunyoro, Ntungamu, Isingiro, Kasese, Arua, Moyo, Adjuman, Nebbi and Kotido districts.

So far 2832 Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDs) have been established, 7550 caregivers trained and 18 motorcycles worth Shillings 18 million distributed.

The program has also facilitated the installation of infrastructures including playgrounds, capacity building of Imams in the delivery of Friday Sermons, and budget formulation of activities among other things.