Nakawa West Member of Parliament who also doubles as the chairperson of Committee on State Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) Joel Ssenyonyi, has lashed out at the Speaker Anita Among for saying that he is lazy and should be investigated for how has run the affairs of the committee.

Among, who is also Bukedea District MP, claimed that the performance of COSASE chaired by Nakawa West MP, Joel Ssenyonyi was of great concern, noting that out of 111 entities probed by the auditor general, the committee only considered four entities.

“It’s you people (COSASE) who have failed. We have invested a lot of money in the committee but we have not got results,” calling for an audit into the performance of the committee.

Among said Parliament invested a lot of money in the committee but it has not got results because the House had six months to consider and pronounce itself on the reports. She the six months have passed but the reports are not ready.

“Even if we gave you an additional one year you may not be able to finish. And based on that, we are going to adopt all the reports that are pending under Cosase because the committee headed by the Leader of Opposition has failed to produce what we expected of them but we need to help this country,” she said.

But Ssenyonyi said the speaker is being unfair to him because when she was in charge of COSASE in the 10th Parliament, she handled the Bank of Uganda report for about six months and the then Speaker Rebecca Kadaga extended her term to finish.

He noted that Among is lazier than his COSASE, adding that he does not mind being investigated because he is always open and transparent.

“At least for us we have processed five entities/reports in one year. I am not even sure what became of that BOU report. Why exactly don’t you want us to table the Uganda Airlines report?” asked Ssenyonyi.

Ssenyonyi explained that he is only doing his work and the Speaker should not worry but she seems to be “obsessed” going after him.

“The Speaker of Parliament seems to be after Joel Ssenyonyi, but I am only the Chairperson of the Committee (COSASE) which has 70% of NRM members. The reports that I present are not Joel Ssenyonyi’s reports. they are reports of the entire committee because members append their signature on those reports,” he said.

He noted that he was not shaken by the speaker’s remarks of saying that he was lazy and being investigated, adding that it seems she is trying to cover up something.

On several occasions Ssenyonyi has accused Parliament for failure to debate the reports his committee had so far handled, particularly the controversial Uganda Airlines report. He accused the Speaker of playing delaying tactics by not considering the report over unclear reasons.

Ssenyonyi also queried the motive of the speaker to meet with some of the airlines officials, especially its chief executive officer, Jenifer Bamuturaki who he said had been pinned by the findings of his probe.

Other entities that COSASE has so far handled include the Uganda Railways Corporation, Uganda Land Commission and Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).