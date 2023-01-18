Market traders in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo have expressed dismay at being forced to dismantle their stalls ahead of a visit by Pope Francis.

Officials in Kinshasa say they’re making the streets clean and tidy in time for the Pope’s arrival at the end of the month.

Some traders complained that the police – using crowbars and bulldozers – had been heavy-handed. They also said many people had lost all their goods.

The affected streets include Lumumba Boulevard, the main thoroughfare from the airport, on which a gala welcome will be staged for Pope Francis.

But hawkers are angry that they’re also being forced out of the side streets around the city centre.

Source: BBC