The House of Bishops, has elected Rev. Canon Enos Kitto Kagodo as the fifth Bishop of Mukono Diocese.

Kagodo will be consecrated and enthroned as bishop on February 26, 2023 at St. Philip’s and Andrew’s Cathedral, Mukono.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly elected bishop replaces Bishop Ssebagala who retires to serve God in the new capacity as a retired Bishop.

Who is Rev. Canon Enos Kagodo the newly elected Bishop of Mukono Diocese?

Born December 13, 1968, in Mukono District, Kagodo is currently the Provost of St. Philip’s and Andrew’s Cathedral in Mukono.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to this position, he has served as a parish priest, Archdeacon, and Diocesan Health Coordinator.

He was born again on October 14, 1994. Rev. Enos testifies, “God saved me from being a drunkard and from the life full of destructive behaviours which I had started as a juvenile.”

He was ordained a deacon on June 9, 2002 in Mukono Diocese and then made a priest on December 12, 2004.

He has served on school management committees as well as various diocesan boards in the course of his ministry.

He earned a Master of Divinity degree and a Bachelor in Health Administration from Uganda Christian University, after receiving diplomas and certificates in the same fields.

Kagodo is married to Catherine Namuddu and God has blessed them with seven biological children and many spiritual children.