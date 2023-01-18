Residents of a village in Masaka district are living in fear after a well known volunteer security officer called Bashir Matovu (22) was hacked to death on Monday night near his home.

Matovu, a resident of Bisanje West village in Kimanya Kabonera division, had left his home at about 6:30pm when he was attacked by machete welding assailants. He was found dead, lying in a pool of blood, hours later.

His widow Maria Nalusiba said she had not seen him since about 6pm that evening nor heard back from him.

Matovu was well known around the village for volunteering to patrol the locality and deter criminals from attacking the residents.

He had taken it upon himself to encourage his fellow villagers to paddock their animals in one place where he would keep watch with others after there had been a spike in animal theft.

Bisanje West village defence secretary George Luwukya said that Matovu had been receiving threats for this initiative from suspected criminals.

The LC 1 chairman Joseph Kizito also believes that it was Matovu’s dedication to deter goat thieves that may have cost him his life.

But Matovu was not the only one attacked in the village on Monday night.

Ssalongo Musitwa Joseph, a chapatti seller, is undergoing treatment at Muyambi Medical Centre after he was hit with a hammer on his head the same night.

Police confirmed the attacks and Greater Masaka Police Spokesperson Twaha Kasirye said one person has been arrested.

The attacks have resurrected frightful memories of the 2021 “bijambiya (machete) attacks” that left 32 people dead in various areas of Masaka sub-region.

Vincent Kiwanuka, a local councillor, blamed the attacks on the freeing of suspected criminals without prosecution. He added pessimistically, I am sure even this suspect won’t spend a week behind bars.”