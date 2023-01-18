The House of Bishops has elected Rev. Canon Onesimus Asiimwe as the 6th Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese.

Accordingly, Asiimwe will be consecrated and enthroned as bishop on March 12, 2023 at Emmanuel Cathedral, Kinyansano, Rukungiri.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Rev. Canon Simon Akol Aisu has also been elected the 2nd Bishop of North Karamoja Diocese.

Aisu will be consecrated and enthroned as bishop on February 12, 2023 at Christ Church Cathedral, Kotido.

About Rev. canon Onesimus Asiimwe the 6th Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese

ADVERTISEMENT

Born April 24, 1965 in Mparo, Rukiga District, Asiimwe is currently the chaplain of St. Francis Chapel, Makerere University.

Prior to this position, he served as the Provincial Youth and Students coordinator where he helped develop the very influential PAYSCO (Provincial Annual Youth and Students Convention) programme.

He has also previously served as the chaplain to Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi, and coordinator of the Provincial Healing, Deliverance, and Intercessory Prayer Ministry.

He obtained a Master of Divinity from Uganda Christian University, a Bachelor of Education from Makerere University, and a Diploma in Education from the National Teachers College in Kabale.

About Rev. Canon Simon Akol Aisu the 2nd Bishop of North Karamoja Diocese

Canon Aisu was born on August 6, 1964 in Nabilatuk District, and was born again on December 20, 1981 at a youth conference in Nabilatuk.

Canon Aisu is currently the Sub-Dean of Christ Church Cathedral in Kotido.

Before, he has served in a number of positions in both Karamoja and North Karamoja Dioceses, including Archdeacon, Theological College Principal, Diocesan Secretary, and parish priest.

Aisu earned a Bachelor of Divinity degree from Uganda Christian University after receiving a diploma and certificates in the same fields.