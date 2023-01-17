Uganda Baati Limited has donated 700 roofing sheets and all other accessories worth shillings 51 million towards the construction of North Ankole Mission Hospital, Rushere town council, Kiruhura district.

The hospital project which is being constructed by North Ankole Diocese, was started in 2020 and is expected to be completed this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once complete, the facility will enable the diocese to deliver health services to the people of Kiruhura, Kazo, Ibanda districts and surrounding areas as a support structure to the Government hospital of Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

The Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Baati, George Arodi said, “We firmly believe that you can’t serve a community that is unhealthy; a healthy community is productive.”

He added, “These initiatives go a long way in changing the lives of our communities as a business; we are happy to partner with the Archdiocese of North Ankole and western Uganda as a whole and hope that the hospital will ease access to health care,”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bishop of North Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev. Stephen Namanya said, they were pleased to receive a donation of roofing sheets from Uganda Baati.

“This donation is valued at approximately Shs51 million; it goes a long way in ensuring we achieve this important development project in our Diocese. A big thank you to the leadership of Uganda Baati for fulfilling the great commission of uplifting the health standards of the people of North Ankole Diocese,” Namanya said.

The bishop further noted, “The North Ankole Mission Hospital will be a one-stop specialised health facility that will reduce the health problems of the rural poor and underprivileged populations in the region projected to rise to 1,049,357.”

Meanwhile, Arodi called upon all other corporate organisations to be responsible and support the social and economic development of the country through such initiatives.

“We shall continue supporting the Ugandan community to uplift their lives, through our corporate social investment agenda, under four pillars, namely, health, education, shelter and the environment,” he said.

The construction of North Ankole Mission Hospital has been the diocese’s 2020-2022 major project since the passing of the Synod resolution in 2018.

Budgeted at Shs4.2 billion, the supper structure construction is now complete and waiting for finishing.

Upon completion, the hospital will have a 55-bed capacity and will offer services including but not limited to maternity and pediatric services, a neonatal intensive care unit, TB and HIV treatment, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), High Dependency Unit (HDU), and dental services, among others.