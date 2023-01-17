The first-ever TikTok creator awards took place in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, over the weekend, held to celebrate TikTokers from sub-Saharan Africa.
The nominees were chosen by TikTok in recognition of the “immense talent and creativity they brought to the platform in the past year”.
TikTokers – or creators as they’re known on the platform – make short-form vertical videos with many of the African nominees showcasing their dance moves, beauty tips and cooking skills.
TikTok’s head of content programming in sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, said: “With these inaugural awards, TikTok aims to give creators in sub-Saharan Africa the recognition they deserve and to encourage them to tell the African story while spreading joy at all times.”
The winners and runner-ups represented the four regions: West Africa, Southern Africa, East Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Winners
- West Africa – Ifeoma Efiokwu / @e4ma from Nigeria
- Southern Africa – Melissa / @Pilot_onthegram from South Africa
- East Africa – Natasha Gwal / @natasha_gwal from Kenya
- Sub-Saharan Africa – Dennis Ombachi / @theroamingchef from Kenya
Runners Up
- West Africa – Maduakor Chisom Faustina / @berby_picxy from Nigeria
- Southern Africa – Motho Wa Ernest / @.lindokuhle_khoza from South Africa
- East Africa – Niita Abdiqathar / @beautyby.nita from Kenya
- Sub-Saharan Africa – Charity Ezekie / @charityekezie from Nigeria
TikTok’s use in Africa shows no sign of slowing down with Kenya, Egypt and Nigeria all registering in the top 10 countries with highest growth in downloads in 2022 on the Apple App store.
