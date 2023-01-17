The first-ever TikTok creator awards took place in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, over the weekend, held to celebrate TikTokers from sub-Saharan Africa.

The nominees were chosen by TikTok in recognition of the “immense talent and creativity they brought to the platform in the past year”.

TikTokers – or creators as they’re known on the platform – make short-form vertical videos with many of the African nominees showcasing their dance moves, beauty tips and cooking skills.

TikTok’s head of content programming in sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, said: “With these inaugural awards, TikTok aims to give creators in sub-Saharan Africa the recognition they deserve and to encourage them to tell the African story while spreading joy at all times.”

The winners and runner-ups represented the four regions: West Africa, Southern Africa, East Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Winners

West Africa – Ifeoma Efiokwu / @e4ma from Nigeria

Southern Africa – Melissa / @Pilot_onthegram from South Africa

East Africa – Natasha Gwal / @natasha_gwal from Kenya

Sub-Saharan Africa – Dennis Ombachi / @theroamingchef from Kenya

Runners Up

West Africa – Maduakor Chisom Faustina / @berby_picxy from Nigeria

Southern Africa – Motho Wa Ernest / @.lindokuhle_khoza from South Africa

East Africa – Niita Abdiqathar / @beautyby.nita from Kenya

Sub-Saharan Africa – Charity Ezekie / @charityekezie from Nigeria

TikTok’s use in Africa shows no sign of slowing down with Kenya, Egypt and Nigeria all registering in the top 10 countries with highest growth in downloads in 2022 on the Apple App store.

