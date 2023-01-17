A 30-year-old mother who had just celebrated the first birthday of her son has been killed by an unknown assailant in Sheema municipality. The woman has been identified as Sylvia Atuhaire, the name of her son was not revealed.

The incident took place on Sunday night at Kyogyera playground at about 10pm.

Atuhaire was travelling back to her home in Sheema after celebrating the first birthday of her son with family members in Bushenyi. At the party were her husband Moses Ampaire and his brother Tomson Aruho.

Aruho gifted Atuhaire shillings 1.5 million to celebrate the birthday of her son.

After the party, Atuhaire travelled with her son and husband Moses back to Sheema though her husband informed her that he was proceeding to Mbarara.

Aruho, who spoke to the press after the incident, said that he suspected a man who had seen him give Atuhaire the money may have trailed them in the taxi. He proceeded to follow to Atuhaire after she disembarked from Kitojo boda boda stage to make her way home.

“I gave her money and she put the bag and there was a man who saw us and boarded with Sylvia because she called me and told me when they reached Rwentuha, he could be the prime suspect,” Aruho said.

Brighton Turyaguma, a security guard at Bishop Mcallister College Kyogyera narrated that, “I heard a baby cry once and thought maybe it’s from the neighbours across but only to hear that people have been killed.”

On learning of his wife’s killing, Moses declined to speak to the press.

Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, confirmed the death of the two, mother and son, and said police were carrying out investigations.

At the moment, no suspect has been arrested, the deceased were laid to rest on Monday in Kashari Mbarara.