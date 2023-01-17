There was turbulence in the political waters this morning when the usually silent Twitter account of Kawempe North legislator Kazibwe Bashir Mbazira came to life accusing his party president of being a mole.

In a series of hard hitting threads, Kazibwe Bashir’s account laid out a case accusing National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine of being nothing but a government project, along with several prominent party members.

The until today known official twitter handle account of MP Kazibwe alleged that his fellow legislators Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana landed in trouble following a botched deal between them and the ruling National Resistance Movement of President Museveni.

The account claimed that the two legislators entered a deal with Museveni in which they were given some assignments, but failed to deliver on them despite pocketing the money, this irked Museveni and group, hence feeding them to the cells, where they have been for since for the whole term of their office thus far.

The account challenged the public to inquire where the two legislators got so much money to inject in their campaigns, buy ambulances, commission hospital equipment among others, and he conjectured that the only sponsor of such should be the government.

Kazibwe’s twitter account also claimed the NUP principal, Bobi Wine is a project of the regime, having been engineered by Odrek Rwabwogo through NUP SG Lewis Rubongoya and Makindye Legislator Derrick Nyeko.

The account went on to further wonder why Bobi Wine is untouchable yet he is allegedly into illicit businesses like sale of drugs, narcotics among other things.

Touching on a sensitive milestone, the account maintained that in the aftermath of the Arua debacle in which Bobi Wine was pummelled by elite SFC personnel, there was neither evidence nor proof that Bobi suffered any injuries, however he used the window of public sympathy with support of his government political architects to launch his political career.

The thread concluded by claiming that Bobi Wine’s career was supported by the central government to wash away FDC’s Dr Kizza Besigye who is “the real opposition”.

Retracts account, claims hacking

However, the legislator who is currently together with his colleagues in the NUP retreat in Entebbe has said the account which oversaw the ‘explosion” is not in his control.

“Please disregard whatever you see on that account, the opinions there are not mine and I do not have control over the account ever since it was hacked last night,” he said.

He also said that his team is working around the clock to restore the account and regain control of the account.

In the meantime, the account has been deleted.