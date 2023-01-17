Police in Kiruhura district have arrested a grandmother suspected of drowning two of her grandchildren. The suspect in custody has been identified as 59-year-old Meble Tumwikirize.

Rwizi police is also looking for her husband Serapiyo Katwiremunda who is suspected to be her accomplice.

Police say Meble is a resident of Kenshunga cell 1 in Kiruhura district.

Initial investigations suggest that Meble committed the crime in retaliation for what she perceived as ill treatment from her two sons Gastonia Muramuzi and Onesmus Akantuhwera. Gaston and Onesmus are the patents of the children she allegedly drowned.

Before the act, Meble is said to have called her third son Justus Mwesigwa, a businessman in Kiruhura town, and told him she was going to kill herself.

An alarmed Justus rushed to his parents home with some people but they could not locate her or the two grand children who were living there. The grandchildren have been identified as Dalton Gumusiriza (7 years old) and Prosper Katukwera (2 years old).

Justus again called his mother who picked the call and informed him that she would never be seen again.

A search would continue for hours until Prosper’s body was discovered dumped near a valley dam in the Dege farm the next day. The farm is about one kilometre from Meble’s farm.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the Dalton’s body was recovered from a one Jolly’s farm, about 300 metres from her home.

“The bodies had no external injuries meaning that the grandmother together with her husband Serapiyo took these children and bundled them into the valley dams where they died. Meble was arrested but the husband is on the run,” Enanga said.

The suspect is facing two counts of murder awaiting to be arraigned in courts of law as police hunts for the husband who is still on the run.