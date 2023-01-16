Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango, Uganda’s ambassador to Kenya and Seychelles has died, according to reports in Nairobi.

Galiwango passed on in Nairobi, Kenya where he was admitted recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Foreign affairs has confirmed the death of Ambassador Galiwango, adding that burial arrangements will be “communicated in due course”.

Dr Galiwango was appointed to the position in June 2021. He has been serving as ambassador to Seychelles as well as Uganda’s permanent representative to the United Nations Environment Program and UN-HABITAT.

He also initially served as a director at the NRM secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eulogising the deceased, Vision Group CEO Don Wanyama who hails from the same area as the late Galiwango said the region is “weaker with a key pillar bent”.

“Rest well Hajj Hassan Galiwango. A colossus who best bestrode the Eastern and entire Uganda landscape in education, politics, and business. We, the people of Nakaloke, Mbale, are weaker with a key pillar bent. Be kindly received by your ancestors. Condolences to family and friends.”