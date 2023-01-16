South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled plans to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos over the ongoing energy crisis in his country, his spokesman has said.

The country is facing its biggest ever power crisis with people experiencing rolling blackouts of up to six hours a day.

Mr Ramaphosa was due to lead a government delegation to the event, the AFP news agency reports.

But he will instead hold talks with leaders of political parties and the state-run power company Eskom, said presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has already engaged with the leadership of Eskom and National Energy Crisis Committee(NECCOM) and those meetings will continue,” he said.

Due to the ongoing energy crisis, President @CyrilRamaphosa has cancelled his working visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos. Currently the President is convening a meeting with leaders of political parties represented in parliament,NECCOM and the Eskom board. — Vincent Magwenya 🇿🇦 (@SpokespersonRSA) January 15, 2023

