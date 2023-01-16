Police has issued new security and safety guidelines to be followed by event organisers and music promoters wherever they organise concerts moving forward this year.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the new guidelines are at aimed at averting future tragedies in concerts such as the recent stampede at freedom city in which ten people died.

“We have generated guidelines for securing gatherings, concerts and performances following the tragic new year concert at freedom city. These guidelines have been shared to all territorial commanders at ROC and DPC level,” he said.

Before organising any event or concerts, Enanga said the organisers will be required to first notify the office of the Inspector General of Police for clearance indicating clearly where the concert will take place and if they have reached and agreement with the owners of the venue.

“They must also indicate the number of revellers expected at the event for better security planning purposes,” he added.

Music promoters will also be required to show the office of the IGP of how they plan to put in place and must have clear and elaborate access control measures including walk through metal detectors, K9 and scanners.

The other new guideline that police has asked the promoters are the full details of all artists and musicians expected to perform at concerts including their residential addresses, prove of private security guards and stewards.

“From today onwards, promoters must provide names and full addresses of artists to perform at the given concert. This inspection and clearance must involve all local authorities,” Enanga told the press at Naguru.

“All RPCs and DPCs must ensure that all these measures are put in place for any cleared concerts and ensure that they physically inspect the venues,” he added.