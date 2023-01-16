National Unity Platform (NUP) has poached at least over 40 members from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in its Kunga campaign.

In 2022, NUP unveiled the Kunga campaign in a move aimed at spreading the message of change at all levels across the country with mobilization committees from villages, and parishes up to the national level.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, the party unveiled the FDC Secretary for Labour and a National Executive Committee (NUP) member, Habib Buwembo alongside 47 other FDC members.

Buwembo, a renowned critic of president Museveni on January 12,2023 announced that he had resigned from his position as the secretary for labour, NEC member and withdrawn membership from FDC.

“I Buwembo Habib of the FDC membership card No. 593450 and NIN CM82101106615C hereby confirm that I have today 12th day of January 2023 resigned as FDC NEC member in position of secretary for labour and pensions and also as a member of FDC,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, Buwembo and the group were welcomed by NUP national mobiliser Fred Nyanzi alias Chairman Nyanzi at the party headquarters in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb and were officially welcomed to the party.

Speaking to the media, Nyanzi commended the group for their dedication and commitment towards the struggle for change and his recruitment comes as a morale booster to the National Unity Platform

“We have always looked out to have people like Buwembo whose determination for change and rule of law in Uganda is uncompromised,” Nyanzi said adding that said both the FDC and NUP agitate for a noble change of power through their United Forces of Change and KUNGA Campaign, respectively.

Buwembo claimed a lack of transparency and accountability in FDC prompted his exit, noting that he was ready to work under NUP.

He refuted the allegations that he joined NUP to gain political momentum to run for Rubaga South constituency, saying that he just joined the party to give support in fighting to ensure that president Museveni is dislodged.

Buwembo, is a former MP aspirant for Rubaga South in the 2016 elections which he lost to Paul Kato Lubwana.

Last year, opposition big wigs in Uganda including Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and Dr Kizza Besigye vowed that 2023 would the year to work together to ensure change.

Kyagulanyi, who is also the president of the National Unity Platform, said nothing would demoralize the change-seeking Ugandans under their umbrella United Forces of Change and called upon all opposition supporters to come together and fight for change.

However, the defection of FDC members to NUP is seen by many people as likely to jeopardise efforts at a united opposition working a common goal.