By Richard Oyel

In his Facebook post, Ugandan legendary singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone apologized to his Karamoja fans after failing to turn up at the Moroto Music concert.

“My sincere apologies, I will make it up!!”

Chameleone was meant to perform at a show in Moroto organized by Mula Entertainment but the singer cancelled both his appearance and scheduled performance

Chameleone’s no-show has been blamed largely on flight trouble

“I was disappointed too when the flights didn’t make it through, I tried though but the flights were not available as we earlier expected. ”

Chameleone who is scheduled to perform at Lugogo cricket Oval grounds on 10th February says he will set foot in Karamoja soon

“Will is power, I am sure that I am coming to do what we have to do anytime.”

If Chameleone makes it through, it will be the second time he is setting foot in Karamoja following the Wale Wale video shoot in 2014.

Chameleone’s post on Facebook follows social media rants by angered Karamoja fans who turned up for the concert only to be told the singer wasn’t available

“Let propaganda be just talk, we shall music soon!!”, Jose Chameleone shot back at diversionary social media posts.