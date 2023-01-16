A security guard has been killed and his gun stolen in Mbale city. The incident occurred on Sunday night at about 8:30pm along Kumi road.

The guard identified as Ivan Wamoto, belonging to JAG Security Group Ltd, had reported for duty at Choice and Choice traders.

He was attacked by unknown assailants who hacked him before taking off with his rifle.

The guard suffered life threatening injuries especially to his head. First responders rushed him to Mbale referral hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are investigating the incident.