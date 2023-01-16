Police have started investigating circumstances under which a couple died in a mysterious fire that gutted a friend’s house.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, on Thursday, at around 5:30pm at Jinja Kawempe Zone A in Nabweru, Kawempe division, fire gutted an apartment that was being rented and occupied by Suzan Keitesi, 24.

“It is reported that Keitesi received two visitors only identified as Patricia Arinda , 24 her cousin, and Kajumba, 27 her friend. She told the police that the visitors came to her place in the morning and the fire broke out later that evening while they were still in the house,”Owoyesigyire said.

According to police, whereas Keitesi had a gas cooker, it was in the store and was intact after the fire by the time the regional fire brigade responded to put out the fire.

The two bodies were taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem but also statements recorded from witnesses.

“Our officers later visited Kaitesi Susan in the clinic where she had been rushed for first aid and she was later referred to Kawempe Hospital for further management and later discharged .”

Owoyesigyire said the incident is now being treated as murder and Keitesi has since been arrested as the scene has been reserved for further examination by officials from the National Building Review Board , UMEME, and other stakeholders, to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Incident

According to several commentators on social media who seemed to have known the deceased, it is alleged that the couple was invited by Keitesi to attend a birthday party only to set the house on fire.

“This beautiful Patricia girl was invited to a birthday party and when she reached, the host locked her in the house and set it on fire,” one of the members of the public posted on social media.

Many others made the same allegations while accusing Kaitesi of having masterminded the gruesome murder.

Whereas others didn’t point to the cause, others claimed that the two developed misunderstandings over a man but all these allegations have not been confirmed.

Police investigations will help clear the air over the same.