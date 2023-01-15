Musician Edrisa Musuza alias Kenzo and Rema’s husband Hamza Ssebunya have continued to express their bromance publicly, leaving many naysayers gobsmacked.

The two men “joined” together by singer Rema could have put their past differences over the singer behind them and decided to enjoy what is left of fatherhood, which they, fortunately, share with one woman.

Earlier in December, Kenzo met Hamza for the very first time in Zanzibar and they posed for a picture which he (Kenzo) captioned: “Stay blessed brother, one love always.”

Now not even two months have passed and the two men were captured on video dancing to Kenzo’s “nice and lovely” song on stage.

Let alone the contradiction in the lyrics for Kenzo sings: “ They will tell a story that I loved her, I am not leaving this girl, she is better than money, I can bear poverty with you honey”, and indeed they were joined by money bags Godfrey Kirumira whom none cared to know if he were present.

The two men continued dancing while Kenzo put his arm on Hamza’s back as he sang away. The two men looked like they had forgotten their rivalry and ascended into a new form of enjoyment.

Kenzo initially extended a hand to Hamza who was dancing in the circle nearby, the two men embraced amidst cheers, and they were soon joined by a cocktail of excited witnesses who tucked legal tender in Kenzo’s palms as if to endorse his mature gesture to Hamza.

Kenzo, just like a wholly anointed oracle, switched song as if to drive the point home: “Nze eno ensi tenemazamu (all in the world is vanity)” and then he and Hamza solely danced on that one.

It should not be forgotten that not long ago, Kenzo cried over Hamza “snatching” Rema and even labelled him a government spy. While he failed to prove the accusations later, Rema and Hamza welcome a baby, and the rest is history as one would say.

However, in music, the two have found solace, in fatherhood, the two have forged unity and on stage, they have found a new life rhythm.

