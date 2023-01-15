By Richard Oyel

Jose Chameleon’s no show at his own music concert in Moroto has angered revelers and fans in Karamoja region.

A show themed Wale Wale Festival organized by Mula Entertainment was widely advertised on the local radio stations since December, attracting hundreds of people across Karamoja but to their disappointment the singer never showed up at his own show, and instead made appearance at the Spice Diana show in Lugogo.

“This is not the first time Chameleon has disappointed us”, Marczela Sire, the owner of Celebrity Salon one of the selling points for the tickets revealed.

Angry fans who bought the tickets to see the concert demanded immediate refund of their money after news of Chameleon’s possible no show started spreading.

“We had sold over 17 tables and hundreds of VIP and ordinary tickets. We refunded everyone’s money because revelers were threatening to destroy equipment, and beat us up,” Mula Entertainment, the organisers of the concert told the Nile Post.

Police deployed heavily at Moroto Resort Hotel to avoid eruption of violence.

“Once we got information that there was a planned protest, we deployed our officers immediately,” Mike Longole, the Mountain Moroto regional Police spokesperson said.

When netizens got news of the canceled event, took to social media to pour their frustration.

“Chameleon has really changed color. From Mula to Spice Diana. What a win!!!,” one posted on facebook.

Another one said, “The plane bringing Dr. Jose Chameleon got a puncture while in the air. It will land after mending.”

“They flew in five experts to erect Spice Diana’s stage. Meanwhile for Moroto it was something that looked like a stage.”

It is not yet clear whether Mula Entertainment will take legal action against Jose Chameleon, but there were reports that the singer has been paid a hefty sum of money.

The claim was however not confirmed.

Local artists who hoped to perform alongside Jose Chameleon at the concert were equally disappointed.

Bena Moru, a renown party animal in Moroto town and a diehard of Jose Chameleon was heard lamenting in the local language how disappointed she is with the Chameleon’s no show.

“I sold my only goat expecting to watch him perform, this is a total loss for me,” Lomongin John another fan who traveled for over 90km from Nakapiripirit district said.

The hit song Wale Wale by Jose Chameleon was shot in Karamoja, with some of the local dancers making appearances in the video and many revelers were eagerly waiting for the concert.

“Wale Wale song is very personal to us. It talks about love and our way of life,” Joseph Lokong , a resident of Kakoliye said.

Stephen Loyep a resident of Napak district said Chameleon’s no show wasn’t a surprise to him

“He once launched a fundraiser to improve hygiene and sanitation in Karamoja, in a meeting officiated by the First Lady Janet Museveni. Up to date, we have no seen Dr. Jose Chameleon implementing that project in Karamoja.”