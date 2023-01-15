By Posha Aloyo

Lockdown put such a dumper on the entertainment scene. But that didn’t stop many creatives and artists from discovering their newer selves and ways to share their crafts. From videos shot at home to the explosion of TikTok, those that survived the lockdown made it effortlessly in 2022 if you ask me. This was world over and something we observed in Uganda as well.

2022 was what you could call a prison break and return to freedom for a lot of entertainers. From concerts, shoots, travel, gigs, everything was back. And those that ripped, ripped big. Azawi, Nwagi, Grenade official, Abryanz, Queen Sheebah, Slick Stuart and Roja, Fik Fameica, King Saha, Sheila Gashumba, Purple Party and Douglas Lwanga.

I could go on and on with that list. But I want to draw your attention to a group of young talents who if they play their cards right, 2023 will be their year. I am not playing prophet, but let’s revisit this article on 31st December 2023!

The rebirth of Ruyonga and birth of Wonder JR is definitely something to look forward to. What more does Ruyonga have in store? What has he been cooking all these years? And Wonder, his effortless ability to rhyme with anyone including his mum is definitely a look out for this year. Kohen Jaycee, Joshua Baraka, Benti boys, Kid Dee, Chamberz, Nandor Love and the somewhat unpredictable Alien Skin are set to be household names this year.

Of course there are artists who did better in 2022 and will do well in 2023. Martha Mukisa, Jowy Landa, Grenade Official, Pinky, Vyper Rankings all have such an uphill task this year. But if their hard work in the previous year is something to go by, this year is sure to be exciting.

Amongst the producers, it will be exciting to listen to works from super talented producers like Producer Ronnie, Baur, Bomba and Axon to mention a-few. For the past couple of years it has been the trio of Artin Pro, Nessim and Daddy Andre. No pressure, just beautiful music from the new school kids.

Fashion designers like Oscar Kampala are also on a good path to cementing their mark on the entertainment scene through fashion.

In 2023, I am excited to try out new events like Chama Nation, Vumbula, Brunch In House and experience concerts; whether with international or local artists. From set up to performances from artists. To be honest, it had become monotonous last year.

The challenge is normally with the ‘big dogs’ to stay big and at the top. And it is never easy especially with the underdogs working hard to oust them. But as they say, healthy competition is good for the industry.

The entertainment scene is wide and can’t be reviewed in one article. We continue the conversation on NBSAfter 5. Share your thoughts and opinions using #NBSAfter5