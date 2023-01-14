Singer Hajara Namukwaya alias Spice Diana put up a massive show to write her name amongst the few musicians in Uganda who have conquered the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Spice joins Winfred Nakanwagi alias Winnie Nwagi amongst the musicians that have attracted droves to the huge venue, which on the other hand has embarrassed quite a number.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32 singer hosted her concert that the cricket oval on a marvel of a stage that left revellers switched on.

There was already a groundswell at the venue just at 6:00om with revellers relishing a chance to watch Spice Diana who has been topping the airwaves with the Siri regular melody.

Indeed, there was no disappointment as everything lived up to the hype, with Spice’s fans showing up dressed in hot shorts and treating their male counterparts to a night-long leg view.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stage was the other aspect of confusion and indeed the organisers outdid themselves on this one, had it not been that Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi showed up for the show, the stage would have stolen the show completely.

Winnie Nwagi, Wilson Bugembe, Shebah Karungi, Mudra, and Omulangira Ssuna were on stage to stretch the music cocktail while a legion of other artists stayed in the crowds and backstage to show solidarity.

The proceedings of Spice Diana’s concert showed how much an irregular person she is, uniting everyone and bringing together several fellow musicians.

In the words of Barbie Kyagulanyi during the show: “She is a small-bodied person with a wonderful heart”.