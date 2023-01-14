Two high profile inmates have escaped after spraying chilli powder in the eyes of guards escorting them back to prison in south – western Ethiopian town of Alaba, police have said.

They were two of four who made the bid to break free.

“Out of four inmates who escaped, one was killed, another injured and two are still at large,’’ Deputy Commander Taju Negash of Southern Nations regional state police told the BBC.

It’s unclear where the inmates got the chilli from.

The killed inmate was facing another charge of throwing a grenade at police officers while in prison.

Police say its members were not harmed by the chilli powder attack.

Red pepper is used in Ethiopian cuisine and Alaba is famous for its cultivation.

The authorities said the inmates on the run are dangerous and that they are planning to release their mugshots so the public can assist in the search.

Source: BBC