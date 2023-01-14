State Lands minister Persis Namuganza has said she is not afraid of the enemies who are trying to bring her down. She said no matter what they do, they will fail.

Namuganza made these comments while presiding at a function in Busoga.

During that function, Namuganza handed over shillings 50 million from President Yoweri Museveni for the construction of Namutumba church.

The money was handed over to the Archbishop Church of Uganda Steven KaziImba by the State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Persis Namuganza at Ivukula Anglican church.

Namuganza said the president was committed to providing more funds towards construction of the shillings 3 billion cathedral belonging to the central Busoga diocese.

She accused some members of parliament of conniving with some government officials who are opposed to the manner in which she executes her duties in order to make her lose her cabinet position.

“They are now somewhere trying to seek ways to see me fall down but this will not scare me,” she said.

She urged the committee set up to monitor the progress on construction of the cathedral ensure transparency while handling funds ensure the project is completed within the next three years.

“Let every shillings meant for this cathedral be put into proper use ensure its complete within the agreed period of time “she said.

Namuganza said some members of parliament have been threatened with being black listed in case they are seen in public moving or attending public functions with her simply as a result of malice by some of her critics.

“I know they will reach a time when they realize that am not to be black listed but white listed “she said amidst applause from supporters.

The resident district commissioner Butebo Paul Kalikwani accused members of parliament from Busoga for being responsible for the downfall of their colleagues holding higher positions.

The archbishop Church of Uganda Steven Kaziimba who was concluding his three-day tour of the central Busoga diocese cautioned Christians to desist from practicing witchcraft but instead resort to prayers in case they have problems.

“These with doctors are deceiving people who visit their shrines to speak whatever they want through a hen implying its more special than a human being”he said

He hailed president Yoweri Museveni for ushering in the freedom of worship that has enabled different religious denominations to exercise their right without fear.

Kaziimba appealed to Christians to bring up their children holistically to ensure they become responsible citizens of the country.