It is 2023! Everywhere you turn, someone is giving or receiving a slap. People have always fought for things they think they love. Women especially have always gone out of their way to ‘discipline’ the other woman.

There is nothing new about women fighting over men. There is nothing new about men beating up someone they think is interested in their woman. But it is 2023, the beating is now documented.

Before all this, women used to call each other with all kinds of threats. Some would go through with the threats, and others would simply be barking dogs. Looks like these days, they don’t even give the warning call. They walk right up to someone and slap the lights out of them.

Men used to do the same. They used to fight physically or low-key and hate each other. Now, they simply work hard and give her the things the other one can’t.

Men have made it showbiz. They will pull up and show the other man that they can make their woman happier. They will strive so that she picks them over any other.

Women fight the other person not out of love but because of how much they think the man is spending on the other person.

Most married women will go for the side dish not because of how much they love their husband but because they think he is spending their fortune on her.

If the man is not as rich, they lay good pipe and that right there can result in a murder case. A woman will fight the other to death if the man is a good lay. Which is also very far from love.

The thought of him laying with the other person doing to her things he does to you breaks you. Knowing how good his mouth is, and thinking of how he is folding her is what pushes that woman to violence.

Here is the thing though, how stupid are you to fight over a grown man? Someone who wakes up in the morning and chooses to undress for another woman. It is his choice and even if the other woman knows about you or not, it is your man to blame.

Stop blaming witchcraft for the things that happen in your relationships. If you have denied your man sex as punishment, allow him to get it from wherever he can. Going out of the way to beat the other woman is madness.

The thing about cheating is that it is a choice that someone makes. So no matter how hard you think you can hit, the man will still cheat, and nothing makes a cheating man happy like seeing two idiots fight and they are not even ‘the one’.

Women cheat with emotions. So for as long as you are emotionally unavailable, your woman is getting that from someone else. They will stay with you for as long as they can but a part of them is somewhere else with the person who cares enough to ask how they are doing.

Be careful how fast you fold your hands to beat the other person, she might not know about you or even want your man for keeps.

And the fact that he is cheating means that there is something you are not providing. Find that out and fix it.

Till next time, be careful whose child you beat.