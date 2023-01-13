The Parliamentary Police on Thursday retrieved from Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake’s residence a motor vehicle previously assigned to him by government.

The motor vehicle, registration No. UG 0333H had been given to Zaake during his tenure as the Parliament commissioner.

However, following his removal from the role over misconduct, in March last year, he had been ordered by the Clerk to Parliament to return the vehicle.

According to Parliament’s director of communications Chris Obore, the car retrieval was prompted by Zaake’s refusal to return the government car which by policy is supposed to be driven by an official driver.

“The Clerk to Parliament had severally advised Hon Zaake to follow the guidelines governing management of government fleet and return the car but he declined. The police have delivered the car and its safe at parliament parking,” Obore said.

It should be noted that Zaake, ceased being a parliamentary commissioner in March last year following a vote on a motion to deprive him of the role.

He had had been accused of misconduct following his alleged abusive tweets directed towards then deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anitah Among.

A total of 155 legislators voted him out of the Parliamentary Commission office, whereas only four voted against the motion.

Consequently, he was removed from the Commission and ordered to return office tools that included the motor vehicle.

However, Zaake had petitioned his removal which he termed as ‘unlawful’ and wanted Parliament to refrain from any further action that may disrupt the status quo until court’s final judgment.