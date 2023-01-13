The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo which was scheduled to be held next month has been extended by a month, organisers have said.

This year’s expo was set to be held February 8 – 11 but has now been postponed to April 26 – 28, 2023 and according to Uganda Tourism Board, the rescheduling of the event will allow a comprehensive engagement and participation of stakeholders.

According to the UTB board chairperson, Daudi Migereko,this year’s edition seeks to reposition destination Uganda through transformational marketing of all the country’s tourism offering post the pandemics.

He added that the one month extension will enable a comprehensive arrangement that provides sufficient time for participation.

“Over the years, POATE has given stakeholders of the tourism industry a unique chance to network, meet new clients and discuss business opportunities,” he said.

The expo will feature national, regional and international exhibitors, business to business and business to consumer meetings, hosted buyer familiarisation trips, among many activities.

UTB CEO Lilly Ajarova explained that with the expo, closer ties between Uganda and the major international tourism source markets will be fostered.

“It will open up new tourist markets for both intra-African and international travel. The participation from a wide range of tourism trade partners, hosted buyers, local and international media, tour operators, travel agencies and other tourism-related organisations is important to the growth of the sector,” Ajarova said.

The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo is an annual signature event for Uganda that offers a platform to market and propel growth of the tourism sector.

Uganda Tourism Board anticipates participation of over 100 hosted buyers, 300 exhibitors that include tourism boards and corporate entities.

The expo also envisages to host more than 5,000 trade visitors and consumers to attend over the three days.