President Museveni refused to express himself on the matter regarding his position in the upcoming 2026 elections despite being pushed on the matter.

The president was at the National Leadership in Kyankwanzi for the Central Region Head Teachers’ workshop when different voices tickled him to comment on the 2026 position.

Initially, Vice President Jessica Alupo had told the teachers that President Museveni would be “coming in 2026”, but the news dropped amidst cheers and ululation.

“In everything that is done in the NRM information sharing is number one. So I want to share with you the information that H.E Yoweri Museveni will again come to all of us in 2026,” Alupo said.

Alupo’s message was repeated for President Museveni the next day throughout the session but he remained tightlipped.

During the event, Ms Hellen Sseku the Private Secretary for Youth Affairs in the President’s Office echoed the message and also stressed that Museveni would be returning as a presidential candidate in 2026.

Speaking later, she asked teachers to consider voting for Museveni overwhelmingly in the next presidential elections and also asked them to stand and sing together the song: “Tova Ku main, Museveni 2026” which would mean that Museveni will be their candidate in the next election.

However, the president still refused to comment on the matter, simply looking on as they sang, he neither clapped nor waved back.

When he stood to speak, he did not comment about the matter either, instead preferring to lecture on a litany of things.

This is the second time the president is finding himself in such a situation. Last year, he was faced with the same when the doctors’ body led by Dr Samuel Odongo Oledo asked him to stand in the 2026 elections.

He said it was not time for politics but did not necessarily turn down their request.