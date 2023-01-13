The chief coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, Gen Salim Saleh has challenged government to work around the clock to develop infrastructure within Kapeeka industrial park in Nakaseke district so as to attract more factories.

“In terms of having a developed sewerage system, we are still lacking. Electricity we have though it is still expensive. We are wishing for instance an infrastructure bond issued to help us finish the infrastructure and then we pay back over a long period,” Gen Saleh said.

He was speaking during the opening of the DTB branch within the industrial park that is also known as Liao Shen.

The chief coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation specifically mentioned Bank of Uganda and the Ministry of Finance as the government entities that ought to take up the matter.

“BoU together with Ministry of Finance should give us those bonds to help us improve infrastructure like roads. If we had good roads, we would now have more than 60 factories. Look at the Matugga-Kapeeka road that speaks for itself( for being in a terrible state)! Lutamaguzi(Nakaseke South MP) is only shouting but not talking about such things.”

Giving a background of the industrial park, Gen Saleh said it had been set up over 90 years ago and belonged to the Uganda Company.

He however said that for over 80 years, the industrial park was not developed, until he took up the job of fighting for financial freedom of Ugandans.

“The biggest challenge for us is that the land title(for Kapeeka industrial park) is 92 years but the most recent developments have happened in the last nine years. This rapid expansion has only happened in nine years. We lack infrastructural development funds. I am in serious need of infrastructural development funds.”

Saleh said that he is happy that the industrial park also named Liao Shen that many have branded as being Chinese has started attracting Indians.

“Everybody has been saying this is a Chinese industrial park but I am happy that the Indian connection has now joined. I am now working very hard to bring back the English connection.”