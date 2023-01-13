The French and German foreign ministers say there can be no reconciliation in Ethiopia without justice.

They were speaking in Addis Ababa after meeting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to discuss the progress of November’s peace deal between the federal government and Tigrayan rebels.

The ministers called for the establishment of a transitional justice mechanism to punish abuses committed during the conflict.

The ministers said they hoped to visit parts of Ethiopia in the future where the question of accountability played a big role.

Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said that the government would ensure crimes do not go unpunished.

He told journalists that Ethiopia had asked the UN human rights office and the government-appointed rights commission to deploy monitors in war-affected areas.

All sides in the two-year war in northern Ethiopia have been accused of war crimes.

The US says there has been incremental but significant progress in restoring humanitarian access to Tigray.

Source: BBC