Sustainable Fisheries Initiative has through its Aqua Tree Project embarked on an ambitious project to plant one million trees around Uganda.

Aqua Tree Project aims to reforest catchment areas around Lake Victoria and refugee districts.

The project was launched at Busiro landing site in Namayingo district with avowed theme: “Planting A Million Trees To Save The Lake Victoria; Each One Plant One.”

Unlike previous initiatives which fizzled out, Aqua Tree Project is being community owned with Sustainable Fisheries personnel working people in the areas where the trees are being planted.

The Aqua Tree Project has been embraced by schools, churches, residents and government entities who all appreciate the urgency of reversing or slowing down the effects of climate change.

National Forestry Authority (NFA), for example, has come on board to supply tree seedlings and technical support. NFA is advising on on how to plant various tree species that include medicinal trees like Saw Palmetto (entasessa) Covidex tree, Eucalyptus to fruit trees like guavas, mangoes, avocados, pomegranate, Adam’s heart tree ( Kitafeeli) seedlings among others.

NFA also monitors the quality of seeds of the trees being planted.

Through the partnership with Ghetto Labs, a team of young and innovative youth, a Seed Ball Project has been introduced for tourists and travellers to plant trees as they travel in a bid to conserve the environment.

A seed ball is small round ball-like with a small seed of any tree that include fruit trees covered with organic manure and a coating of clay to protect the seed and it’s manure.

A kit comes with 20 seeds of different trees and a catapult ( butiida) for casting/shooting the seed.

As you travel, you can reach somewhere, park your vehicle get out and shoot a few seeds using your catapult/butiida and continue with your journey.

The seed ball project will cultivate an invested interest in tourists and visitors in the well being of places that they travel to and mean a lot to them.

Many tour companies have expressed enthusiasm for the project as a unique experience for their clients.

While most initiatives stop at tree planting, Aqua Tree Project is going an extra mile to form what are called Green Communities Committees.

Green Communities Committees, led by a local area chairperson, comprise members of the community who keep an eye on the progress of the trees planted. They work in addition to Sustainable Fisheries Initiative staff who make quarterly visits to check on the health of the trees.

Aqua Tree Project will at the end of the year recognise and reward communities whose tree project is thriving.

Bakora Moses Mujuni, founder and team Leader Aqua Tree Project, believes, “There’s a lot we can do together to save water and environment.”

This is why he is calling on all Ugandans of good will to join in the challenge to plant a million trees and save Uganda for her future generations. He hopes government, private sector players, media and others will join in.